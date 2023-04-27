The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Can jack-of-all-trades AI reshape medicine?

Most medical AI models in use today are trained to perform one or two specific tasks and have limited utility. Next-generation AI -- called generalist medical AI -- incorporates various types of data to perform a variety of complex tasks in a range of clinical scenarios. Generalist medical AI can reshape medicine by augmenting clinical decision-making, real-time surgical and bedside support, and more.

