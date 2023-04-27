The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Why people include themselves in photos

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A new study may help explain why people choose to include themselves in some photos -- and it is not vanity. Researchers found that first-person photos (capturing the scene as it looks from one's own eyes) best represent the physical experience of an event for people. But third-person photos like selfies (documenting a moment with themselves in it) better depict the deeper meaning of the event in their lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230427114545.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version