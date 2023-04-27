The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers explore techniques to successfully reintroduce captive birds into the wild

Studies show that some species may require breeding in captivity within the next 200 years to avoid extinction. This reality places heavy importance on the reintroduction practices used to successfully transfer species from captivity to the wild. A new study looks at some of the most popular conservation techniques and identifies which have the highest likelihood of success for the reintroduction of bird species back into the wild.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230427114529.htm

