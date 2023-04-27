The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How dormant bacteria come back to life

Bacterial spores can survive for years, even centuries, without nutrients, resisting heat, UV radiation, and antibiotics. How inert, sleeping bacteria -- or spores -- spring back to life has been a century-long mystery. New research identifies how sensor proteins revive dormant bacteria. Discovery opens new routes to combat spore resistance to antibiotics and sterilization. Findings can inform novel strategies to prevent infections, food spoilage.

