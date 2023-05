Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 April 2023 21:35 Hits: 8

A new test revealed that FDA-approved antibiotics -- available at your neighborhood pharmacy -- can effectively treat superbugs. They are not prescribed, however, because the gold-standard test predicts they will not work. The new test may improve the way antibiotics are developed, tested and prescribed -- and it is openly available to all.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230427173549.htm