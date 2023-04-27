The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Information 'deleted' from the human genome may be what made us human

Category: Environment Hits: 6

What the human genome is lacking compared with the genomes of other primates might have been as crucial to the development of humankind as what has been added during our evolutionary history, according to a new study led by researchers at Yale and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The new findings, published April 28 in the journal Science, fill an important gap in what is known about historical changes to the human genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230427173438.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version