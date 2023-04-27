Information 'deleted' from the human genome may be what made us human

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 April 2023 21:34 Hits: 6

What the human genome is lacking compared with the genomes of other primates might have been as crucial to the development of humankind as what has been added during our evolutionary history, according to a new study led by researchers at Yale and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The new findings, published April 28 in the journal Science, fill an important gap in what is known about historical changes to the human genome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230427173438.htm