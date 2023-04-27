Genomes from 240 mammal species explain human disease risks

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 April 2023

Why is it that certain mammals have an exceptional sense of smell, some hibernate, and yet others, including humans, are predisposed to disease? A major international research project has surveyed and analyzed the genomes of 240 different mammals. The results show how the genomes of humans and other mammals have developed over the course of evolution. The research shows which regions have important functions in mammals, which genetic changes have led to specific characteristics in different species and which mutations can cause disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230427173448.htm