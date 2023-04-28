The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Public Land Grab: Senate Bill Gifts Miners Pass to Pollute

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Senators Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) and Jim Risch (R-ID) have introduced legislation that makes it easier for mining companies and others to acquire rights to federal land and to be able to use them as dumping grounds and worse. The legislation reverses over 150 years of legal precedent and lifts one of the few substantive requirements of America’s antiquated and regressive general mining law.

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/bio/josh-axelrod/public-land-grab-senate-bill-gifts-miners-pass-pollute

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version