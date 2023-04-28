Public Land Grab: Senate Bill Gifts Miners Pass to Pollute

Articles

Senators Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) and Jim Risch (R-ID) have introduced legislation that makes it easier for mining companies and others to acquire rights to federal land and to be able to use them as dumping grounds and worse. The legislation reverses over 150 years of legal precedent and lifts one of the few substantive requirements of America’s antiquated and regressive general mining law.

