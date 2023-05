Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 18:06 Hits: 4

NRDC is working with stakeholders to safeguard consumer interests and environmental protections as utilities from California to the Great Plains weigh proposals to share energy resources through an organized market.

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/bio/kelsie-gomanie/western-electricity-grid-entering-its-day-ahead-market-era