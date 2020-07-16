The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Music Review - `Hillbilly Love` by Scott Holstein (ca)

Category: Music Reviewer - ChuckA Hits: 183

Scott Holstein - Hillbilly Love (click on image to watch video)

16 July 2020

 

Black

With a smooth baritone voice and symphonic Telecaster twang, Scott Holstein has crafted the perfect anthem for music fans to break out of their quarantine blues. Turning his focus to the simple yet faithful devotion of hillbilly love, Holstein invites listeners into his world, one full of humor, friendship, and positive vibes. "Hillbilly love, you can't always win," he sings in the chorus, "But you can always do better." Harkening memories of the great Merle Haggard or Waylon Jennings, Holstein gives fans a memorable track for the summer that will no doubt have them dancing around their living rooms as soon as the first strum hits their ears.
 

Music Reviewer - Chuck ArmstrongChuck Armstrong is a pastor and writer living in New York City. As a contributor to The Boot, No Depression, Consequence of Sound, Ultimate Classic Rock, and Loudwire, music has always been part of Chuck's life. Formerly a longtime radio pro, Chuck now resides in Hell's Kitchen with his family.

Read More: Chuck Armstrong - The Boot

To Read All of Chuck's Reviews, Click Here

 

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version