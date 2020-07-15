Music Review - Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Hippyness` by Midwest Homegrown Band (gb)

Articles

15 July 2020

Midwest Homegrown Band - Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Hippyness (click on image to watch video)

They just don't make hippies the way they usta. The Midwest Homegrown Band's freshman output claims to support the pursuit of hippyness, with images of lead singer Amy Valdez swaddled in a flag emblazoned with a peace sign. But the contents belie that image, coming across as a don't tread on me cawze I'm different and I'll kick yore ass if you don't like it attitude. “Don't Call Me Loser” unfurls a PG version of David Allan Coe, hung on a Commander Cody framework, the lyrics suggesting perhaps lead vocalist/composer Eric Einhorn took one hit too many hits on his peace pipe. After declaring his intentions to adopt an why can't we all get along mantra, he blows it up with a threat to do bodily harm if looked at wrong: “But friend if you look down on me/cause you feel you're too damn good/well I can kick your ass all up and down this pleasant neighborhood.” Sounds like he needs a new campaign manager or a better blend of dope.

A little bit later on his“Road Trip,” he's blasting down the highway at 85, beer in hand, to meet up with his self-described redneck friends, enjoining the po-lice not to pay him any mind cause he's not doing nothing wrong “as far as you know.” He declares his intentions of going on a three day creep where the ladies need to be locked up because of his stamina. Not exactly a peace and love vibe.

His spoken word composition “God Bless Our Soldiers” presents a mixed message, praising diplomats for their efforts, then a few lines later saying he'll never back down from confrontation.

“Unseen Truth” sounds like Neil Diamond on a spaghetti western soundtrack. “Hanging Out At Hookers Mill” clones Springsteen, transferring his wayback machine nostalgia to a rural setting.

Hard to figure out what to call this stuff, or where it's going. Don't know whether you're gonna get your ass whupped for flashing a peace sign, get in a fist fight cause you don't wear wingtips like your neighbors, or just left alone to be a free spirit.

Peace out, bubba.



