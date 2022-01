Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 31 December 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

At the heart of many New Year’s resolutions is a fresh gym membership and an intensive exercise regime that promises to deliver quick results. But that is not necessarily the most efficient way for everyone to lose weight, according to a new study by the UN’s atomic energy watchdog.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108992