The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

2021 Year in Review: ‘We underestimate this virus at our peril’

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 0

2021 Year in Review: ‘We underestimate this virus at our peril’ Despite the almost miraculous development of effective vaccines against COVID-19 in 2020, the virus continued to spread and mutate throughout the last year, with much of the blame placed on a lack of effective global collaboration as a key reason for the prolonged pandemic. 2021 also saw the launch of a UN-backed programme to help developing countries protect their populations against the virus, and steps were taken to prepare for future global health crises.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108442

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version