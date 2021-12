Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 09:15 Hits: 4

A new World Health Organization (WHO) report shows that close to seven million deaths could be prevented by 2030, if low and lower-middle income countries were to make an additional investment of less than a dollar per person each year, in the prevention and treatment of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107772