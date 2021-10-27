Articles



Ending the COVID-19 pandemic is among the world’s most pressing priorities.



The challenges we have all faced since the beginning of the outbreak have put health centre stage, highlighting the urgent need to invest resources and effort in strengthening health systems, addressing health inequities, and embracing innovation to find solutions to old and new problems.



We will only find a way out of this crisis through science, finding solutions and by working together, in solidarity.



In this new book, key leading figures in international health and development have come together to share their thoughts about some of the most important choices we face in public health. It offers a unique opportunity to permanently increase global action and multilateral collaboration to address health equity.



With a welcome from WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and two introductory articles signed by Ilona Kickbusch, Founding Director or the Global Health Centre of the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies; and John Kirton, Director of the Global Governance Programme, key leading figures and leading global authorities and experts from governmental, intergovernmental, civil society, business and research, including Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister and WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing; and Mariana Mazzucato, Chair of the WHO Council on Economics of Health for All.



Health – A Political Choice: Solidary, Science and Solutions is a digital publication, the third annual edition, edited and produced of the Global Governance Project, supported by the World Health Organization.

Read more https://www.who.int/news/item/27-10-2021-health-a-political-choice-solidarity-science-and-solutions