Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 04:00 Hits: 8

Noncitizen nonimmigrants must be fully vaccinated to travel by air to the US. When you travel to the US by air, you are also required to show a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of recovery.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=428377