Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 15:55 Hits: 0

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday launched a $164 million appeal for personal protective gear, together with COVID-19 testing and control equipment, to save lives amidst the deadly wave of infections which continues to sweep across South Asia.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092432