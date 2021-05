Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

On Election Day 2020, Ada Dieke sprinted off her flight and raced to the polling station. Several hours earlier, she had been in southeastern Idaho helping the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes roll out their COVID-19 safety protocols for community voting.

