Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

Telepathology allows CDC pathologists and their partners at health departments and elsewhere to collaborate closely while teleworking at a distance during COVID-19. Telepathology has also sped up their collaboration.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=421461