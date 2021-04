Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

CDC recommends pausing use of the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine following a rare and severe type of blood clot in 6 people who received the vaccine. (147 characters)

