Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 20:14 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented public health, economic and social crises, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions and exacerbating inequalities throughout the world, the World Bank said at the COVID-19: Vaccines for Developing Countries event on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089462