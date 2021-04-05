Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 05 April 2021

CDC's COVID-19 Weekly Partner Calls provide a broad base of partners with updates on the latest guidance, hot topics, and scientific insight on CDC's COVID-19 response efforts. Each week the call focuses on a specific topic, diving deeply to provide more information, followed by a Q&A portion of the call. Questions are accepted ahead of time from the general public, and though not all questions are able to be answered during the call, as many are answered as possible.

