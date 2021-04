Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

People can be infected with SARS-CoV-2 through contact with surfaces. based on available epidemiological data and studies of environmental transmission factors, surface transmission is considered to be low.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=419602