Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 21:05 Hits: 0

Health officials from the UN and the European Union will meet this week on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several more countries suspended its use, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087362