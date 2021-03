Articles

Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

More than 1,600 people have received Ebola virus vaccinations in Guinea where four have died in a new outbreak, but more lifesaving jabs will be needed to contain the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

