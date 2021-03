Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

The risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated, but the benefits of relaxing some measures may outweigh the residual risk. This page offers background rationale and data for public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=418328