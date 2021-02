Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 05:00

In collaboration with the NCI, CDC, and BARDA, the FDA has developed a comprehensive dataset to compare the performance characteristics of different serological tests that were independently evaluated using well-characterized sample panels of positive and negative specimens for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

