Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 21:26 Hits: 0

The number of new COVID-19 cases globally has fallen for the third week in a row, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Monday, though urging countries not to let up efforts to defeat the disease.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1083522