Neglected tropical diseases: WHO to formally launch new road map for next decade

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 09:47 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization (WHO) will formally launch its new road map for neglected tropical diseases on 28 January 2021. Registration is open for the virtual launch which comprises a 2-hour programme with the participation of Heads of State, Ministers of Health of several countries, WHO Director-General and Regional Directors and partner organizations.

‘Ending the neglect to attain the Sustainable Development Goals: a road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021–2030’ is a high-level strategic document aimed at strengthening programmatic response to NTDs and focuses on how cross-sectoral, integrated interventions, smart investment and community engagement can strengthen and sustain health systems

This global launch - against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and its challenges – will also celebrate progress achieved under the first road map (2012-2020). Health care workers, volunteers and implementers will be able to share country stories, perspectives and experiences from across sectors, including NTD response to COVID-19.

Ending NTDs: together towards 2030

The programme on Zoom will start at 14:00 and end at 16:00 CET on Thursday 28 January 2021. WHO is working with countries, Regions and partners to finalize an agenda that is meant to inspire those from outside the global NTD community to support ‘health for all’.

The launch virtual campaign will start on 18 January with curated themes, roadmap-specific shareable content to amplify messages. These include video clips on various shifts of the new road map, the 2030 targets and potential challenges.