Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 1

CDC's rapid risk assessment protocol for point of entry capacity provides a qualitative assessment tool for determining public health needs and capabilities at a point of entry (POE) to address Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) preparedness and response. This qualitative assessment tool is meant to complement other more quantitative tools for POE assessment.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=415616