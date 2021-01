Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

If a visitor needs to be in your home, improving ventilation (air flow) can help prevent virus particles from accumulating in the air in your home. Good ventilation, along with other preventive actions, like staying 6 feet apart and wearing masks, can help prevent you from getting and spreading Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

