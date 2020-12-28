The virus that shut down the world: Education in crisis

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

Children all over the world have had their education severely disrupted this year, as schools struggle to cope with repeated closures and re-openings, and the transition, if it’s even an option, to online schooling. Disadvantaged children, however, have been worst-hit by the emergency measures. In part three of our look back at the effect that COVID-19 has had on the world, we focus on the education crisis provoked by the pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080732