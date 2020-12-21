Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 21 December 2020

The Behavioural Insights Unit of the WHO released a meeting report of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on the special session on acceptance and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, held on 15 October 2020. The meeting report outlines the factors that drive people’s behaviour in relation to vaccine acceptance and uptake: an enabling environment, social influences and motivation.

The image above is a visual narration that captures highlights of the meeting on 15 October 2020, during which the TAG on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health discussed behavioural considerations in relation to COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake. The discussion was structured around three key questions. Click here to download image in full size.

Read more https://www.who.int/news/item/21-12-2020-behavioural-considerations-for-acceptance-and-uptake-of-covid-19-vaccines