COVID-19 Vaccines and Severe Allergic Reactions

CDC has learned of reports that some people have experienced severe allergic reactions-also known as anaphylaxis-after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. As an example, an allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen© or if they must go to the hospital. If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination site, seek immediate medical care by calling 911.

