Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 3

Because COVID-19 is a new disease with new vaccines, you may have questions about what happens before, during, and after your appointment to get vaccinated. These tips will help you know what to expect when you get vaccinated, what information your provider will give you, and resources you can use to monitor your health after you are vaccinated.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=414116