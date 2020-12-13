The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

When Vaccine is Limited, Who Gets Vaccinated First?

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 2

Because the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States is expected to be limited at first, CDC recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. CDC made this recommendation on December 3, 2020, and based it on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an independent panel of medical and public health experts.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=414118

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version