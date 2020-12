Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 04 December 2020

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm on Friday over the “growing perception” that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, despite exploding infection rates in some countries and enormous pressure growing on health services.

