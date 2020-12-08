WHO launches year-long campaign to help 100 million people quit tobacco

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 05:01 Hits: 7

WHO today launches a year-long global campaign for World No Tobacco Day 2021 - “Commit to Quit During COVID-19”, releasing the new Quit Challenge on WhatsApp and publishing “More than 100 reasons to quit tobacco.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit. The campaign will support at least 100 million people as they try to give up tobacco through communities of quitters.

“Commit to Quit During COVID-19” will help create healthier environments that are conducive to quitting tobacco by advocating for strong tobacco cessation policies; increasing access to cessation services; raising awareness of tobacco industry tactics, and empowering tobacco users to make successful quit attempts through “quit & win” initiatives.

WHO, together with partners, will create and build-up digital communities where people can find the social support they need to quit. The focus will be on high burden countries* where the majority of the world’s tobacco users live.

WHO welcomes new contributions from partners, including private sector companies that have offered support, including Allen Carr’s Easyway, Amazon Web Services, Cipla, Facebook, GlaxoSmithKline, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Praekelt, Soul Machines, and WhatsApp.

Quitting tobacco is challenging, especially with the added social and economic stresses that have come as a result of the pandemic. Worldwide around 780 million people say they want to quit, but only 30% of them have access to the tools that can help them do so. Together with partners, WHO will provide people with the tools and resources they need to make a successful quit attempt.

“Smoking kills 8 million people a year, but if users need more motivation to kick the habit, the pandemic provides the right incentive,” said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.