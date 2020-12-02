WHO Releases COVID-19 App for Trusted and Timely Updates

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

The WHO has published a new mobile app to centralize the most trusted updates about COVID-19, and to guide individuals safely through the pandemic. The WHO COVID -19 app is available for both iOS and Android devices, and is launching first in Nigeria.

App functionality



With trusted info from both the experts at the WHO and regional health partners, this app offers regular and real-time COVID-19 updates as scientific findings progress. It helps users understand and track the symptoms so they can protect themselves and their communities. It even enables real-time updates for a user’s particular location, and helps them find ways to help out the pandemic relief efforts. The app will also debunk common COVID-19 myths as they become popular, ensuring that people can always get the facts. From travel advice to frequently asked questions to research breakthroughs, the WHO COVID-19 app makes sure people have access to trusted information at all times.

The WHO’s launch partners are [list of regional orgs who have data in that section of the app], who provide local updates for their regions through the app. Additional local organizations will be added as the app availability expands to more countries.

App availability



The WHO COVID-19 app works with devices running iOS [version X and up] and with devices running Android [version X and up], and can be downloaded here.



FAQ



What is launching? The WHO is launching an app with the most trusted and up-to-date COVID-19 information to keep you and your family safe.

What does the app do? The app gives users information about COVID-19 symptoms and how to protect themselves and their community from the virus. It keeps the user updated on the latest COVID-19 news, from vaccine progress to global statistics, from both the WHO and its partners. It lets users register for real-time notifications for their locations, as well as find ways to help with pandemic relief efforts.



How is this different from information from my local health organization? The WHO app includes content from local health organizations within it, so both global and local information is available. More local content will roll out gradually, and users can sign up to be notified when new information for their region is available.



Where can I get it? The app will be available in Nigeria first, and then a few weeks later will roll out a worldwide English-language version. Additional languages and local content will roll out after.



On which platforms does the app work? The app works on all phones and tablets running iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 and up. This includes most phones released since 2011.



Why is the app coming out now? There’s a lot of misinformation about this pandemic, and unchecked spread is rampant in many countries. We expect the next few months to be the worst the world has seen yet, so we want to make sure everyone has the most trusted and accurate information, on both a global and local level, to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe.

