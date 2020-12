Articles

Published on Friday, 27 November 2020

As efforts to find safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19 are showing increasing promise, the African continent is “far from ready” to roll out what will be its largest ever immunization drive, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

