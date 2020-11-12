Monitoring and Evaluating Mitigation Strategies in Child Care, K-12 Schools, and Institutions of Higher Education

Articles

As institutions of higher education (IHE), K-12 schools, and child care programs reopen or stay open for in-person instruction, it is important to monitor and evaluate COVID-19 mitigation strategies. These resources provide logic models that show the connection between activities and outcomes, example evaluation questions, indicators, data sources and other tools that evaluators and administrators of educational and public health institutions can use to monitor and evaluate the implementation and impact of COVID-19 mitigation strategies in these settings.

https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=413601