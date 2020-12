Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 20 November 2020

When Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast with 150 mph winds, Troy Ritter headed for Louisiana to help make sure water plants could get up and running again. But the COVID-19 pandemic "made everything we do harder."

