Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 05:00 Hits: 5

Overview of what you should know about the different COVID-19 vaccines, including vaccine types and how they work to provide protection against COVID-19, which vaccines have been authorized and recommended in the United States, and which are in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=413534