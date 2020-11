Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 19 November 2020 12:06 Hits: 12

While symptoms among children infected with COVID-19 mostly remain mild, infections are rising and the longer-term impact on the education, nutrition and well-being of an entire generation of young people can be life-altering, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078022