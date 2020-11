Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 19 November 2020

The UN is marking World Toilet Day on Thursday, in a bid to reinforce the need for equal access to sanitation for all. More than a quarter of the global population lack basic facilities, and more than three billion people live in homes without basic hand washing facilities, soap and water.

