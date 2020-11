Articles

Testing 1-3 days before and 2-5 days after travel may reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Testing does not eliminate all risk, but when combined with everyday precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing, it can make travel safer by reducing spread on planes and in airports and at travelers' destinations.

