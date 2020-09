Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:31 Hits: 2

COVID-19 has had a “catastrophic” impact on workers, the head of the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday, with lost working hours higher than originally forecast, and equivalent to 495 million full-time jobs globally in the second quarter of the year.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073242