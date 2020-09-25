Changing the game to improve availability and affordability of quality-assured insulin and associated devices

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:11 Hits: 2

Over a four-day workshop that ended on 25 September 2020, WHO and key international health partners mapped out a plan to boost access to affordable and quality-assured testing and treatment for diabetes.

There are more than 420 million people living with diabetes. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death and a major cause of costly and debilitating complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness and lower limb amputations.

People with type 1 diabetes need insulin for survival. However, many in low- and middle-income countries are not receiving it, largely due to high prices and supply challenges. People with type 2 diabetes need insulin for controlling blood glucose levels to avoid complications when oral medicines become less effective in the progressive course of the illness. About 60 million people with type 2 diabetes need insulin, but only about half of them are able to access it.

One problem with insulin costs is that three originator companies control 96% of the global market, setting prices that are prohibitive for many countries. In addition, delivery devices for insulin and glucose meters to monitor blood sugar levels are missing or scarce in many countries.

“It is a failure of society and the global community as a whole that people who need insulin should encounter financial hardship to buy it or go without it and risk their life,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

WHO has been working on a package of special focus measures to address the growing diabetes burden in all countries. In November 2019, WHO launched an insulin prequalification pilot to quality-assure more insulin products entering the international market, giving countries greater choice and potentially lower prices, thus contributing to improved access.

There are many different stakeholders working on insulin and WHO’s workshop this week was an initial effort to bring all the workstreams together for greater impact at country level.

Bringing all stakeholders together, including regulators, civil society and UN partners, the workshop highlighted opportunities to change the game and do things differently through:

global partnerships and patient-centred approaches

better gauging the global impact of diabetes and improving coverage and quality of diagnosis

scaling up access to essential diabetes medicines including insulin and associated devices (i.e., insulin delivery devices, blood glucose meters and test strips)

greater advocacy to create awareness of the continuing challenges in access to insulin, even as we approach the 100th anniversary of its discovery.

better training for health care professionals.

agreement on a global treatment target for diabetes, including the % of people diagnosed, the % of people on treatment, and the % on insulin.

QUICK FACTS: