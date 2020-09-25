Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 07:57 Hits: 12

Stewart Simonson, Assistant Director-General, WUN, moderated a high-level event hosted by the Co-Chairs of the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security on Protraction of the COVID-19 Crisis: Mitigating the impact and protecting future generations. The event looked at the impact of the protraction of COVID-19 on future generations, and the importance of mitigating these impacts, as well as what UN, Member States and partners are doing to address the crisis. Welcoming remarks were made by Ministers of Canada, Denmark, Republic of Korea, Republic of Sierra Leone and the State of Qatar, as Co-Chairs of the Group of Friends and Co-Hosts of the event. The event also included briefings from Ms. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, Dr Kamran Khan, Founder and CEO of BlueDot Inc, Ms. Asa Regner, Deputy Executive Director UN-Women, and Ms. Stine Bang Larsen, Youth Delegate of Denmark. Click here to watch the event.

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/23-09-2020-unga-virtual-high-level-side-event-on-mitigating-the-impact-of-covid-19