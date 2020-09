Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 04:15 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic has largely put a freeze on migration. But will the movement of people recover once the current crisis is over? In an interview with UN News, Gary Rynhart, a senior official at the UN labour agency, ILO, explains why a return to “normal” is unlikely, and migrants will probably face a very different job market.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072562